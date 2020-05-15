|
Norbert "Nubs" Marks
Oconto Falls - Norbert "Nubs" Marks, 89, Oconto Falls, died Friday morning, May 15, 2020 at a Green Bay hospital. He was born January 17, 1931 in Stephenson, MI to Henry "Hank" and Helen (Krause) Marks Jr., while they were visiting his Grandpa and Grandma. The cost of his "out-of-state birth" was $23. Nubs grew up in Oconto Falls where he attended Oconto Falls Public Schools, graduating from high school with the class of 1949.
On November 10, 1951 he married his high school sweetheart Marian Lotter at St. Anthony's Church in Oconto Falls. Nubs drove truck and owned his own gravel business and gas station before going to work for the Scott Paper Co. where he was employed for over 25 years until retiring in 1990. He was once a member of the Oconto Falls Jaycees and Sno-Jokers Snowmobile Club, serving as president of both organizations and belonged to the Northern WI Antique Car Club. As a volunteer member of the Oconto Falls Fire Department, Nubs once served as fire inspector for 18 years and assistant fire chief for 5 years and helped on the rescue squad for 7 years. Nubs also volunteered delivering meals to shut-ins on Christmas Day for many years. He had attended Grace Lutheran Church in Oconto Falls and was currently a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Gillett. Over the years, Nubs enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, attending antique shows and participating in steam engine farm equipment gatherings. He was well known for his love of steam engines and participated in competitions, taking steam engine of the year in Iowa once.
Survivors are his wife of 69 years, Marian Marks, Oconto Falls; two daughters, Cheri (Jim) Murphy, NY; Cathy (Bernie) Delveaux, Oconto Falls; eight grandchildren, Ryan (Kristen) Marks; Sheila (John) Campolieto, Amy (Scott) Lane and Seraphinah Qureshi; Kim (Jenny) Delveaux; Jennifer (Ryan) Konitzer; Amanda and Melissa Delveaux; eight great grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Schulz and Dorothy Ellner, both of Oconto Falls; Judy (Dean) Moede, Menasha; one sister-in-law, Karen Marks, Howard; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two children Scott and Janet "Jani" Marks, twin brothers David and Donald Marks, two great grandchildren, Binah Qureshi and Justice Delveaux and two brothers-in-law Mick Schulz and Bob Ellner.
Funeral services will take place 11am Tuesday, May 19, 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Those wishing to honor Nubs' are welcome to line up, inside their cars or safe distances if standing outside (headlights turned on or final waves encouraged) on South Main Street & Central Avenue (about 11:30am Tuesday) in Oconto Falls for the funeral procession to St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery in Oconto Falls . Those who wish to welcome Nubs' funeral procession at the cemetery are welcome to join the family there for committal services, all while abiding by safety first mandates.
A further celebration of Nubs' life will take place in late August of 2020.
