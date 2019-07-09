Services
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Gillett, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Gillett, WI
Norbert Novitski


1932 - 2019
Norbert Novitski Obituary
Norbert Novitski

Gillett - Norbert A. Novitski, age 86 of Gillett, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care of Oconto Falls. Norbert was born on October 10, 1932 to the late Florian and Nettie Novitski in Brown County. He served in the United States Navy from February 1952 to February 1956. On July 25, 1959, Norbert married Marlene Neuman at St. John's Lutheran Church in Gillett. For many years, Norbert worked as a truck driver. Norbert was an active member of the VFW Luebke-Robinson Post 8314 and at St. John's Lutheran Church in Gillett. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing.

Norbert is survived by his wife, Marlene; 2 sons, Douglas and Scott, both of Green Bay; a granddaughter, Ashley; 2 great-grandchildren, Ava and Dezmun; 6 sisters, Virginia Brey, Bernice (Harold) King, Rita Keiler, Judy Melichar, Theresa Johnson, and Mary (Stanley) Pochron; a brother, Joe (Bonnie) Novitski. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers-in-law, Wilbert Brey, Joe Keiler, Leo Melichar, and Frank Johnson.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Gillett from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am. Norbert will be interred at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting with the arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019
