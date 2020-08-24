Norbert Thomas
Allouez - Norbert H. Thomas, 86, of Allouez, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born in Green Bay on Jan. 18, 1934 to the late Winford and Harriet (VandenHeuvel) Thomas. Norbert served active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1953 to 1957, stationed in Duluth, MN and Sturgeon Bay, WI, and in the Coast Guard Reserve from 1957 to 1961. On August 29, 1987, Norbert married his wife, Linda, at Trinity Lutheran. Norbert worked as a Master carpenter for 61 years, subcontracting for Detrie Construction for 48 years, retiring at the age of 85. He could often be found with family and friends spending time racing stock cars, playing golf and watching the Packers. He will be remembered as a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and "great pa".
Norbert will be greatly missed by his wife, Linda; children, Kim (Tom) Charlier, Chris (Ruth) Thomas, Mary (Richard) Frank, Melissa (John) Christensen, Matthew Johnvin; grandchildren, Jason (Abby), Keith and Scott (Natalie) Charlier, Joshua Traut (Gina), Michaela and Sarah Frank, Kitanna and Jack Christensen; 7 great grandchildren, Nicholas, Brooklyn, Jackson, Carter, Cayden, Carson and Matthew; sister, Claire Thomas; 2 sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law; Val, Ellie and Allen; his first wife, Muriel (Welles) Ball; and many other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Norbert is preceded in death by 9 siblings.
Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com
.
Norbert's family would like to thank the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice for their care during this difficult time.