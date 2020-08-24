1/1
Norbert Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norbert Thomas

Allouez - Norbert H. Thomas, 86, of Allouez, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born in Green Bay on Jan. 18, 1934 to the late Winford and Harriet (VandenHeuvel) Thomas. Norbert served active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1953 to 1957, stationed in Duluth, MN and Sturgeon Bay, WI, and in the Coast Guard Reserve from 1957 to 1961. On August 29, 1987, Norbert married his wife, Linda, at Trinity Lutheran. Norbert worked as a Master carpenter for 61 years, subcontracting for Detrie Construction for 48 years, retiring at the age of 85. He could often be found with family and friends spending time racing stock cars, playing golf and watching the Packers. He will be remembered as a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather and "great pa".

Norbert will be greatly missed by his wife, Linda; children, Kim (Tom) Charlier, Chris (Ruth) Thomas, Mary (Richard) Frank, Melissa (John) Christensen, Matthew Johnvin; grandchildren, Jason (Abby), Keith and Scott (Natalie) Charlier, Joshua Traut (Gina), Michaela and Sarah Frank, Kitanna and Jack Christensen; 7 great grandchildren, Nicholas, Brooklyn, Jackson, Carter, Cayden, Carson and Matthew; sister, Claire Thomas; 2 sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law; Val, Ellie and Allen; his first wife, Muriel (Welles) Ball; and many other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Norbert is preceded in death by 9 siblings.

Visitation will be at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.

Norbert's family would like to thank the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital and Unity Hospice for their care during this difficult time.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved