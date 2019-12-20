Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Norbert VanBogart


1942 - 2019
Norbert VanBogart Obituary
Norbert Van Bogart

Green Bay - Norbert Van Bogart, 77, passed on to the next life on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born September 30, 1942, and grew up in De Pere. Norbert served 5 years in the U.S. Army overseas. He left behind Shirley Bader, his soulmate of 26 years and their dog, Willie. He is also survived by one sister, Joan Quigley and two brothers, Bob (Wanda) and Jim (Pam) Van Bogart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Dorothy Van Bogart, two sisters, Mary Ann Boersma and Marge Verhaagh and a brother, John Van Bogart.

There will be no funeral. Norbert will be buried in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send an online condolence visit www.prokowall.com.

The Van Bogart family thanks Bellin Hospital ICU and the 4th Floor nurses as well as Unity Hospice for their care of Norbert.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
