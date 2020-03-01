|
|
Norbert Will
Green Bay - Norbert J. Will, 93, of Green Bay passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29, 2020. He was born to John and Martha (Jablonski) Will on November 19, 1926 in Wausau, WI.
Norbert was inducted into the Army Infantry in January 1945 and trained at Fort Hood, Texas. He was sent to the Philippines during WWII, and was later sent to Wakayama, Japan. Then he enlisted in the regular Army for another year and was honorably discharged in Dec. 1946.
Norbert married Frances M. Golisch in Wausau, WI on Aug. 23, 1947. He was employed as a clerk by Wisconsin Public Service Corp. in Wausau. During nearly 42 years of employment with WPS, he worked in Wausau, Green Bay, Stevens Point, and Two Rivers. During his last 15 years, he was the Chief Warehouse Supervisor in charge of 19 warehouses.
Norbert enjoyed traveling across the United States, spending several weeks of the summer in Door County with friends, playing cards, going out to eat, and reading. He took pride in owning 17 Cadillac cars throughout his lifetime. Later in his life he took classes to learn how to use a computer and enjoyed playing Spider Solitaire.
Norbert will be remembered for his mild manner, kindness, and generosity. He will be missed by his many friends.
Norbert was preceded in death by his wife on Aug. 29, 2005.
Norbert is survived by his stepsister Mickey (Robert) Larson, Minneapolis, MN; and cousins Donald (Linda) Will, and Karen J. Will, Green Bay.
Visitation will be at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Rev. David Schmidt officiating. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Wausau, WI. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Woodside Rehab staff and Unity Hospice for their special care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020