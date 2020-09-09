1/1
Norma A. (Tuyls) Ness
1927 - 2020
Green Bay - Norma A. (Tuyls) Ness, 93, died peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by her family at Alpha Assisted Living on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born on January 16, 1927, in Green Bay to August and Irene (Capelle) Tuyls.

Norma graduated from Green Bay West High School. She married Earl L. Ness on April 26, 1947 and enjoyed 70 years together before Earl's passing on November 9, 2017.

She devoted her life as a loving mother to their five children. Norma was always there for them in support and unconditional love. She was a dedicated catholic churchgoer.

Norma was very close to her sisters, Lee and Lorraine; and with Lee, they even shared the same last name, as they married cousins. She enjoyed her trips to Las Vegas and Branson with her husband and close friends, usually Lee and Gale Ness. She also enjoyed nature and wildlife, spending much of the summer at her cabin near Argonne. Norma also enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, cuddling her dog, "Bear", and most of all spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Norma is survived by her loving children: Linda (Chuck) Turner, LuAnne (JT Townsend) Ness, Jim (Mary) Ness, Marilyn (Clete Lepak) Ness, Mike (Dee) Ness; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; her sister, Lee Ness; sister-in-law, Florence Ness; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earl; her parents, August and Irene Tuyls; her sister, Lorraine Dart; her in-laws, George and Lillian Ness; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Val and Arlene Reinhard, Marvin Ness, Harland and Marie Ness, Gale Ness; and many friends and relatives too numerous to mention.

Due to Covid, a private ceremony will be held for immediate family only. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the attention of the Family of Norma Ness and they will be forwarded on.

The family expresses their sincere gratitude to the staffs of Alpha Assisted Living and Compassus Hospice for their support and care.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
