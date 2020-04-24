|
Norma C. Tedeschi Christesen
Green Bay - Norma Tedeschi Christesen, 97, of Green Bay, WI passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Bornemann's. She was born to the late Nello and Lena (Colavecchi) Tedeschi on October 27, 1922 in Iron Mountain, MI.
She grew up in a lively Italian community on the North Side of Iron Mountain. Her childhood home was a 14 room, two family residence, filled with love and laughter and known in the neighborhood as "the White House." She retained that sense of fun her entire life. One of her favorite activities was to dance, especially to the sound of the big bands.
Norma liked to tell the story of her father's claim to fame as a baseball pitcher who signed a contract with the Chicago White Sox in 1918 and later struck out Babe Ruth when the Yankee's were barnstorming in the Upper Peninsula.
She found great joy in her family. On September 28, 1946 she married Ellis Christesen at Immaculate Conception Church in her hometown. They were married for 68 years before he preceded her in death in 2015. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Friends were also a very important part of her life. Beside raising a family, Norma was employed at various jobs in retailing, as she was very clearly a people person. She loved to make others laugh.
Norma is survived by her two daughters: Debra (Curtis) Christesen-Dworak and Denise (Brian) MacKenzie; her grandson Craig (Sarah) MacKenzie; three great granddaughters: Aurora Ellis, Ashlyn Marie, and Anastasia Rose; along with many nieces, nephews and special friend Carm Ivacko.
Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two infant children: Denise Marie and Daniel Paul; two brothers: Theodore (Doris, Catherine) Tedeschi and Rudolph (Carol, Genevive) Tedeschi; sister Marjorie (Norman) VanMeighem and her nephew Robert Tedeschi.
Due to the current health restrictions, the family will be having a private service. Burial will follow at Quinnesec Cemetery. Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bornemann's Senior Community Center for their care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020