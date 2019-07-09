|
Norma Jorgensen
Green Bay - Norma L. Jorgensen, age 77, died unexpectedly on July 8, 2019, after a short, but fearlessly fought, battle against a vicious lymphoma cancer in her liver. Born in Broken Bow, OK, she grew up on a small ranch in Dorris, CA. She lived most of her adult life in Los Alamos, NM, working in the National Laboratory and raising three children. After retirement, she moved to Green Bay in 2000, with her husband, James Jorgensen. Both Being fun loving adventurers and travelers, they recently celebrated their 25th anniversary while enjoying a cruise around the world. Norma will be greatly missed by her husband, family and many friends. Per her wishes, there is no public service planned.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 9 to July 10, 2019