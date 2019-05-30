Services
Green Bay - Norma L. Pfeifer, age 91, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was born in Green Bay on April 25, 1928 to Edward and Edna (Fuelle) Baeb. On October 29, 1955, she married Eric Pfeifer in Green Bay. As a registered nurse, she cared for many over the years. Norma was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church and enjoyed attending Bible study. Some things she enjoyed were playing Bridge, gardening, traveling and Packer games. Nothing was more important than family to Norma.

She is survived by her children, Eric (Sarah) Pfeifer, Amy (Paul) Yamriska, Trina (David) Helsom, Jonathon (Lou) Pfeifer; grandchildren, Andrew, Elizabeth, Joshua, Brandon, Tyler, Eric and Allison; sister-in-law, Pat Heuer; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Norma is preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, David Baeb.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1731 St. Agnes Drive, from 2:00 pm until the funeral service at 3:00 pm with Rev. Scott Malme officiating. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Norma's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. Interment will be at Nicolet Memorial Gardens. A memorial fund has been established in Norma's name and will be given to Pilgrim Lutheran Church and Camp Luther.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 30, 2019
