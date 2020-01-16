|
|
Norma M. Jones Lutzke
Two Rivers - Norma M. Jones Lutzke, 94, Two Rivers, formerly of Reedsville and Oconto Falls, was called peacefully to her heavenly home on Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born January 3, 1926 in Two Rivers to (Charles) Otto and Elsie (Schultz) Nelson, where she attended St. John's Lutheran School, graduating from Washington High School with the class of 1943. Norma was always fond of her graduating class and continued to organize reunions for her classmates.
On October 12, 1946 she married Preston F. Jones Sr. at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Two Rivers. The couple moved to Reedsville where they owned and operated Reedsville Sheet Metal & Roofing for many years. Upon the sudden death of her husband, Preston on January 7, 1965, Norma continued to operate the business with a valued partnership she formed with Paul Thelen. While living in Reedsville, Norma was involved with community leaders who brought the first medical clinic to the village in the 1960s. She was a charter member of Reedsville Lioness Club and devoted member of St. John & St. James Lutheran Church, making certain her children received a Christian education. Norma continued to serve as secretary of the family business until retiring in 1976.
On September 18, 1976 she married Leroy Lutzke at St. John & St. James Lutheran Church in Reedsville where the couple lived until moving to Two Rivers in 1990. In March of 2001, the couple moved to Oconto Falls to be closer to their youngest grandchildren, were members of St. Paul Lutheran Church and became active in the community. May of 2010 took them back to Two Rivers where Norma reestablished old friendships, became active in her home parish of St. John's and lived closer to her remaining siblings. Following the death of her husband Leroy in 2015, she moved to Northland Lodge Assisted Living and made her home there for 4+ years.
Survivors are her four children, Preston (Sandi) Jones Jr., Two Rivers; Gene (Cindy) Jones, Green Bay; Julie Geigner, Beaver Dam; Greg (Kathy) Jones, Oconto Falls; eight grandchildren, Andrea (husband Phil Wroblewski) Jones, Austin, TX; Amber (Mike) Keehan, DePere; Matt (Jess) Jones, Andy (Nicole) Jones, all of Marquette, MI; Jessica (Mike) Liston, McFarland; Sarah (Dan) Schuetz, Minocqua; Elizabeth (Ryan) DeBauche, Oconto Falls; Philip Jones, Dallas, TX; two step-grandchildren, Andy (Tiffany) Blondeau, Howard; Sarah (Matt) Goodman, Appleton; great grandchildren, McCarty and Coco Jones, Kalili Jones, all of Marquette, MI; Lilly and Brenden Keehan, DePere; Liam and Drake Liston, McFarland; James DeBauche, Oconto Falls; four step-great grandchildren, Natalie and Stephen Blondeau, Howard; Nolan and Allie Goodman, Appleton; one sister-in-law, Mitzie Nelson; nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and two husbands, she was also preceded in death by one sister, Anita Nelson, two brothers, Jerome and Gerald (Dawn) Nelson and step-sister, Flora.
Visitation will be held 4-7pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, (please note new address) 3607 45th St., Two Rivers. Visitation will continue after 9:30am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the church until the time of service. Funeral services will be held 10:30am Tuesday at the church with her pastor and friend, the Rev. David Arndt officiating. Burial will take place in St. John & St. James Lutheran Cemetery in Reedsville.
Memorials are welcome to St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Two Rivers.
Norma's family thanks the dedicated staff of Northland Lodge for the care and considerations for our family over the years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020