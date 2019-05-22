Services
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Miller


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norma Miller Obituary
Norma Miller

Gillett - Norma J. Miller age 74 of Gillett passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born in Underhill Township on July 9, 1944 to the late Alfred and Emily (Schuettpelz) Reed. Norma was a very caring person and always put other people's needs in front of her own needs. She loved gardening, cooking, puzzles, listening to country western music and watching children in her family.

Norma is survived by her son, Bruce (Lisa) Miller of Gillett, her daughter, Lisa (Dave) Erb of Elgin, IL; 6 grandchildren, Kelli Torbeck, Nathan Riehl, Cameron Miller, Aaron Erb, Emily Erb and Samuel Erb; 3 great-grandchildren, Evan, Owen and Tyrus; siblings, Sally, Warren, Wayne, Beverly, David, Lorna. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Marvin, Alfred and Barbara.

Visitation will be held at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11 AM until the memorial service at 1 PM. Norma will be interred in the Underhill Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now