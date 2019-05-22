|
Norma Miller
Gillett - Norma J. Miller age 74 of Gillett passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born in Underhill Township on July 9, 1944 to the late Alfred and Emily (Schuettpelz) Reed. Norma was a very caring person and always put other people's needs in front of her own needs. She loved gardening, cooking, puzzles, listening to country western music and watching children in her family.
Norma is survived by her son, Bruce (Lisa) Miller of Gillett, her daughter, Lisa (Dave) Erb of Elgin, IL; 6 grandchildren, Kelli Torbeck, Nathan Riehl, Cameron Miller, Aaron Erb, Emily Erb and Samuel Erb; 3 great-grandchildren, Evan, Owen and Tyrus; siblings, Sally, Warren, Wayne, Beverly, David, Lorna. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Marvin, Alfred and Barbara.
Visitation will be held at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 11 AM until the memorial service at 1 PM. Norma will be interred in the Underhill Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 22, 2019