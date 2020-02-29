|
Norman A. Corbeille
Seymour - Norman A. Corbeille, 86, Seymour, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 27, 2020. He was born on December 23, 1933, in Green Bay to Norbert and Gertrude (Grady) Corbeille.
Norm served with the U.S. Navy. Following discharge from the Navy, he worked at Northwest Engineering. He then worked for the Brown County Highway Department. On January 28, 1956, Norm married Darlene Watermolen at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Howard. He was a member of American Legion Post #66 Athelstane/Silver Cliff and #106 Seymour as well as a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree St. Jude Assembly.
Norm is survived by his wife, Darlene; four children, Daniel and Vickey Corbeille; Margaret "Peggy" and Dan Ellingson, Roberta "Robin" and Rodney Huber, Joseph and Cheryl Corbeille; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bernard (Shirley) Corbeille and James (Geri) Corbeille; his in-laws, Ronald (Joyce) Watermolen, Tom Watermolen, Kevin (Cheryl) Watermolen, and Ruth Ann (Pete) Durrant; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sons, David and Lonnie Corbeille; his parents; a brother, Norbert Jr.; parents-in-law, Clifford and Adeline Watermolen; brother-in-law, Gerald (Judy) Watermolen; sister-in-law, Barbara Watermolen; and a nephew, Chad Corbeille.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 6; followed by a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 pm. Saturday with Rev. James Lucas officiating. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 29 to Mar. 8, 2020