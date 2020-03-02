|
|
Norman D. McClure, Jr.
De Pere - Norman D. McClure, Jr., 85, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. He was born Oct. 27, 1934 to Norman D., Sr, and Anna (Turan) McClure. Norman proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Norman was an employee of Green Bay and Western Railroad as a switchman, retiring in 1993. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, playing cards with his family and friends and spending time at his cabin in Cauldron Falls. Norman spent many winters in Arkansas.
He is survived by his children: Joseph McClure, Green Bay; Thomas McClure, Des Moines, IA; William (Christine) McClure, Allouez; Carol (Joe) Twomey, Bellevue; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, June Walsh, Lois Bodart, Sr. Annice McClure, Janet (Jack) Hewitt, Barbara Kroll-Loendorf, David (Jill) McClure, Don McClure, Jack (Sharon) McClure, and Nanci (Robert) LeBeau; many nieces and nephews.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ethelyn McClure; siblings, Gary McClure, Marion Hill, Betty Dombroski, Robert McClure, and Patricia Anderson.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6 from Noon to 1 p.m. at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel, 2770 Bay Settlement Road. The Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at the Chapel. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
The McClure family extends their gratitude to Dino (Kathryn) Giannini of Rocky's HideAway and James Collins for looking out for Norman and helping the family during this difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020