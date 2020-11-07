Norman F. "Norm" KudickGreen Bay - Norman F. "Norm" Kudick, 89, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, with his family by his side. He was born March 9, 1931, in Montpelier, WI to John and Amanda (Boetcher) Kudick.Norm grew up on the family farm and was a graduate of Luxemburg-Casco High School, Class of 1949. There he played football and the tuba. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951, where he served for twenty years in both the Korean War and Vietnam War, retiring in 1971. In June of 1955, while stationed in California, he met the love of his life, Rae Jones, and they were married on January 8, 1956. Following his retirement from the Air Force, he worked for AT&T for twenty years until his second retirement. Once retired, Norm enjoyed spending his time woodworking, playing cards, boating, bowling, playing pool, and watching the Packers. Family was very important to him; together they enjoyed camping trips, barbeques, and the holidays. He was a member of the VFW, Certified Workers of America, and Trinity Lutheran Church.Norm is survived by his wife, Rae; his children, Cheryl Crisp (Barry Johnson), David Kudick (Michele Lang); his three grandsons, Damian Kudick, Derek Kudick, and Dylan Crisp; a special granddaughter, Valerie Kudick; a daughter-in-law, Jayette LeCaptain; a sister-in-law, Frances Kudick; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeanice (Scott) LeCaptain; his parents; his sisters and brothers, Arlene (Paul) Gadtke, Elda (Arnold) Kiel, Elmer (Lil) Kudick, Elroy (Mary) Kudick, Ornie (Martha) Kudick, Leonard Kudick, and John (Florence) Kudick.Friends may attend the visitation at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Wednesday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Rachel Knoke officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.Norm's family extends a special word of thank to the wonderful nurses of Bellin Hospital, and to the caring staff of Oak Park Place of Green Bay for the special care and compassion shown to Norm.