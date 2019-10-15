Services
Oconto - Norman P. Courchaine, 52, of Oconto, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1967 to James L. and Darlene Courchaine in Fall River, MA. On April 9, 1995, Norman was baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of his sins. On August 9, 2004, his gift from God, Jenelle was born. He was also a loving father to Heather, Kristy, and Kyle. On June 15, 2007, Norman married the love of his life Annette Allport at Hickory Corners. He was self-employed in the home improvement industry for over 26 years. Many would say that he was full of life. He showed compassion, generosity, and kindness to everyone he met. Above everything else, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and son who will forever be missed and never forgotten.

Norman is survived by his loving wife, Annette; four children: Jenelle, Heather, Kristy, and Kyle; five grandchildren: Blake, Hunter, Haylee, Shannon, and Savannah, along with another grandson, Jaxon Paul on the way; his mother: Darlene (Courchaine) Konitzer; six siblings: James N. (Nancy) Courchaine, Cindie (Mike) Borkowski, John (Penny) Courchaine, Delilah (Jerry) Gwidt, Bob (Karen) Courchaine, and Ken Courchaine; along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father: James L. Courchaine; a sister: Catherine Courchaine; two brothers: Frank and Dave Courchaine; and both paternal and maternal grandparents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Meadowbrook Church (701 Hillcrest Heights, Green Bay, WI 54313) from 4pm-7pm. A Service will follow at 7pm with his brother Bob Courchaine officiating. Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with making arrangements.

Norman's wife would like to extend a special thank you to all of the family and friends for their unconditional love and support, especially to Heather and Zach Kempfer for all that they have done.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
