Norman Van Lanen
Norman C. Van Lanen, 90, West De Pere, passed away peacefully in his sleep during the early hours of Monday, May 18, 2020. The son of Charles and Mabel (Bourin) Van Lanen was born on December 12, 1929. He was the oldest of six children.
Norm attended Beauty Grove Elementary in West De Pere. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany in the early 1950s. For years, he drove truck for Valley Bakers Association.
In his younger years, Norm was a Packers season ticket holder and was there for the Ice Bowl, where he and his friends knocked down a field goal post after the win. He loved spending time up north with friends fishing and snowmobiling. Norm enjoyed the smell of a brand new car and bought one every year until he retired.
Norm is survived by his siblings, Loretta Arnoldussen, Roger (Marilyn) Van Lanen, Kenneth (Donna) Van Lanen, Eugene Van Lanen and Gary (Karen) Van Lanen. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mabel; siblings-in law Hilary Arnoldussen and Barbara Van Lanen; nephews Daniel and David Arnoldussen, as well as other extended family members.
Family and friends may visit at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family, 1307 Lourdes Avenue, De Pere, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Due to current regulations, only ten visitors will be able to enter the chapel at one time.
A private Mass of Christian burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Fr. Peter Ambting, O.Praem. officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery with full Military Honors. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Van Lanen family. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to extend online condolences.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Sage Meadows and Heartland Hospice, as well as Gary and Karen for all that they have done to care for Norman.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2020