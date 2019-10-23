|
|
Nova R. Hill
Green Bay - Nova R. Hill, 91, Green Bay, passed Sunday, October 20, 2019 at a local nursing home. He was born in Wisconsin on March 22, 1928, to the late Alice Hill. He married Genevieve (Metoxen) Hill on May 29, 1948 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. Nova was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a foster father to numerous foster children. He proudly served in the United States Navy aboard Aircraft Carrier USS FDR and was employed by the Green Bay Western Railroad for over 40 years. He enjoyed traveling, camping, deer hunting and trout fishing.
He is survived by his two sons, John (Ellie) Hill and Lee (Julie) Hill; one daughter, Jennifer (Kenny Jr.) Bawyn and one son-in-law Rollie Johnson, all of Green Bay; seven grandchildren, Jessica DeVasure and special friend Steve, Elizabeth Johnson, Nova (Shannon) Johnson, Steven Hubers, Amanda Detke, Tinesha Hill and Abbie Hill; three great-grandchildren Jenna, Leeland, and Owen; many step- grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews and good friends also survive.
Nova is preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve; daughter, Sandra Johnson; grandson, Damien Hill; brothers, Earl and John "Bud", and sister, Geraldine.
Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1224 12th Avenue on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am with Rev. Dave Schmidt officiating.
Entombment will be at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Nova's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
The family would to extend a special thank you to Grancare Nursing Center and St. Mary's Hospital for their care and compassion shown towards Nova and his family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019