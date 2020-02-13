Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cathedral
140 S. Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI
Odelia "Dee" Bubnik


1938 - 2020
Odelia "Dee" Bubnik Obituary
Odelia "Dee" Bubnik

Green Bay - Odelia "Dee" Bubnik passed away peacefully Thursday, February 9, 2020 at home. She was born August 2, 1938 in Green Bay to Gilbert and Odelia (DeGreef) Bubnik.

In retirement Dee found her happiness through her many Church activities and delivering meals to the homebound 5 days a week. She was a lifelong Catholic who found comfort in knowing eternal life awaited her.

Dee is survived by her brother, Tom (Barbara) Bubnik, Green Bay and sister, JoAnn (William) Haymond, Tampa, FL. She also has 2 nephews and 1 niece: Steve (Terry) Bubnik, Barbara (Jeff) Uecker and William Haymond, along with a great nephew, Devon Haymond.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral (140 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay) with Fr. Brian Belongia, celebrant. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23, 2020
