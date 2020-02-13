|
Odelia "Dee" Bubnik
Green Bay - Odelia "Dee" Bubnik passed away peacefully Thursday, February 9, 2020 at home. She was born August 2, 1938 in Green Bay to Gilbert and Odelia (DeGreef) Bubnik.
In retirement Dee found her happiness through her many Church activities and delivering meals to the homebound 5 days a week. She was a lifelong Catholic who found comfort in knowing eternal life awaited her.
Dee is survived by her brother, Tom (Barbara) Bubnik, Green Bay and sister, JoAnn (William) Haymond, Tampa, FL. She also has 2 nephews and 1 niece: Steve (Terry) Bubnik, Barbara (Jeff) Uecker and William Haymond, along with a great nephew, Devon Haymond.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral (140 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay) with Fr. Brian Belongia, celebrant. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 13 to Feb. 23, 2020