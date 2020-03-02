|
Odile "Odie" L. Vitrano
Oconto - Odile "Odie" Leona Vitrano, 85, of Oconto passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born to the late Octave and Bertha (Shallow) Hetue on October 25, 1934 in Coleman, Wisconsin.
Odie was a graduate of Oconto High School, class of 1952. After graduation, she moved to Milwaukee and spent most of the years working various jobs. On January 23, 1959 she married Thomas L. Vitrano. After she got married, Odie worked as a teacher's aide in Milwaukee at Cass Street School for many years. Odie and Thomas moved from Milwaukee to Oconto in 1979 to be closer to her family. On February 11, 1999 Thomas preceded her in death.
Odie was very artistic and was known for her abilities to knit, crochet, tatting, and so much more. She could do it all! She enjoyed going to bingo every chance she could with her friends. Odie loved being with all her friends, especially her dear friend Gloria Boucher. They would watch a lot of television and just enjoy each other's company. Odie was extremely family oriented and loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
Odie is survived by her three children: Irene Rosenfeldt, Laurie (Willis) McDonald and Thomas (Belinda) Vitrano; seven grandchildren: Christopher Baier, Rebecca (fiance Nathan) Watruba, Gaetano Vitrano, John Fischer, Emily Rosenfeldt, Christopher Vitrano and Andrew Vitrano; three great-grandchildren: Gage Watruba, Ashton Fischer and Lily Couillard; sisters: Frances Morrical and Carol Morrical, along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Along with her parents and beloved husband, she was preceded in death by her brother Alfred Hetue; sister Lauretta Dienberg; great-grandson Nicholas Couillard and son-in-law Tim Rosenfeldt.
Visitation for Odie will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (716 Madison St, Oconto, WI 54153) from 9AM until 11AM. A Mass will follow at 11AM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020