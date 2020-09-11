1/1
Olga "Boots" Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Olga's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Olga "Boots" Baker

Green Bay - Olga "Boots" Baker, 85, Green Bay/Suamico, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born February 9, 1935, to the late Olga and Lester Ball. Growing up in Wilmette, Illinois, she attended New Trier High School, and as a young adult had the rare opportunity to sail as crew on a tall ship. A long time resident of the Green Bay area, she raised a family, and has enjoyed watching the deer, wild turkeys, and other wildlife in her beautiful wooded back yard. An avid reader and beloved mother and wife, Boots is known for the many beautiful quilts and wall hangings she made using an antique sewing machine. A fifth generation of family continues to enjoy the summer sunsets, fishing and hummingbirds at the rustic lake cottage that her father built in central Wisconsin. Boots and her husband Brian, made many trips to Colorado, visiting family and enjoying the scenery from the railways in the mountains.

Survivors include her loving husband, Brian Baker; sister, Lou (Virg) Sackschewsky; 3 children: Jon (Bonnie) Krueger; Kathryn (Steven) Lee; and Karen (Tobin) Rockey; grandchildren: Elisa (Charles), Aaron, Alex (Alyssa), Leslie (Alberto), Kestrel, and Elizabeth; 3 great-grandchildren with another on the way this year; and two wonderful furry cats named Nip and Tuck.

Favorite hymn excerpt: Feed My Sheep

Author: Mary Baker Eddy

Shepherd, show me how to go

O'er the hillside steep,

How to gather, how to sow,

How to feed Thy sheep.

I will listen for Thy voice,

Lest my footsteps stray;

I will follow and rejoice

All the rugged way.

Boots' family would like to extend a very special thank you to Unity Hospice.

Memorials may be made in Boots' memory to the Humane Society of Green Bay: <https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus>.

Private services will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for Boots' family, please visit: www.NewcomerGreenBay.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved