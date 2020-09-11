Olga "Boots" Baker
Green Bay - Olga "Boots" Baker, 85, Green Bay/Suamico, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born February 9, 1935, to the late Olga and Lester Ball. Growing up in Wilmette, Illinois, she attended New Trier High School, and as a young adult had the rare opportunity to sail as crew on a tall ship. A long time resident of the Green Bay area, she raised a family, and has enjoyed watching the deer, wild turkeys, and other wildlife in her beautiful wooded back yard. An avid reader and beloved mother and wife, Boots is known for the many beautiful quilts and wall hangings she made using an antique sewing machine. A fifth generation of family continues to enjoy the summer sunsets, fishing and hummingbirds at the rustic lake cottage that her father built in central Wisconsin. Boots and her husband Brian, made many trips to Colorado, visiting family and enjoying the scenery from the railways in the mountains.
Survivors include her loving husband, Brian Baker; sister, Lou (Virg) Sackschewsky; 3 children: Jon (Bonnie) Krueger; Kathryn (Steven) Lee; and Karen (Tobin) Rockey; grandchildren: Elisa (Charles), Aaron, Alex (Alyssa), Leslie (Alberto), Kestrel, and Elizabeth; 3 great-grandchildren with another on the way this year; and two wonderful furry cats named Nip and Tuck.
Favorite hymn excerpt: Feed My Sheep
Author: Mary Baker Eddy
Shepherd, show me how to go
O'er the hillside steep,
How to gather, how to sow,
How to feed Thy sheep.
I will listen for Thy voice,
Lest my footsteps stray;
I will follow and rejoice
All the rugged way.
Boots' family would like to extend a very special thank you to Unity Hospice.
Memorials may be made in Boots' memory to the Humane Society of Green Bay: <https://www.wihumane.org/contact/green-bay-campus
>.
Private services will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for Boots' family, please visit: www.NewcomerGreenBay.com