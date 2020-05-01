|
Olga Marie Tipps
Allouez - Olga Marie Tipps, born January 31, 1921 to an Italian immigrant family, Anna Marie (Marchetto) and Domenico Calearo in Stambaugh, Michigan, found rest in eternal peace on April 29th, 2020. Olga lost her mother at age twelve and became the last surviving sibling of eight. She was a woman of many talents who loved the outdoors, walking miles to school and work in harsh Michigan winters which favored her love of skiing and ice-skating. When Olga moved to Wisconsin in 1948, she learned to swim and graduated to synchronized swimming and teaching swimming lessons. Later in life Olga took up the hobbies: golf, sewing corn-husk dolls, playing piano, planting trees, and gardening. At age sixty, she discovered a new talent, taking her hand to watercolor painting where she won countless blue and red ribbons for her artwork.
Married to Birl Elliott Tipps, they raised five children, living in one small Allouez home. Since 2009, Olga lived independently in that home until last October when she moved to assisted living.
In addition to her husband Elliott, Olga was preceded in death by daughter Nina Binkley and son Michael Tipps.
She survived by daughters Barbara Tipps and Christine (John) Tipps Abbott; and son, Steve (Karen) Tipps; son-in-law, Lee Binkley, daughter-in-law, Doris Tipps; grandchildren, Ericka (Jared) Dirkmaat, Matt (Annie) Binkley, Alex (Erin) Tipps, Emily Tipps, Ryan Tipps, Allen, Trinity, and Simon Tipps; and great grandchildren, Avery Nina and Seth Binkey, Sutton Michele Tipps, and Claire Nina Dirkmaat.
Due to current restrictions, Resurrection Catholic Parish will livestream a funeral service Wednesday, May 6th, 11:30 a.m.; a celebration of Olga's life will be held at a later time.
The family appreciates all friends and family who loved and cared for Olga including Aging & Disability Resource Center, Visiting Angels, Veteran's Administration, Allouez Parkside, Heartland Hospice, and Cotter Funeral Home.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020