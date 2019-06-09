Services
Malcore (West) Funeral Home
1530 West Mason St.
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 499-4100
Olivia Grace Koch


Green Bay - Our sweet baby, Olivia Grace Koch, was born into this world May 20th, 2019 wearing her angel wings. This beautiful perfect angel is now held in the arms of Jesus in heaven.

We waited 9 months to see you, hold you, kiss you, and wrap our arms around you. Our sweet Olivia already knew the overwhelming amount of unconditional love surrounding her in her mommy's womb. We looked forward to being your parents and sharing every moment with you together as a family. Every second of our lives we will remember our angel. Her beautiful soul will always hold a sacred place within our hearts.

Olivia Grace will live on in the hearts of her parents, Brad & Maggie Koch and her furry sister, Brooklyn of Green Bay; maternal grandparents, Michael & Julie Burkart of Kaukauna; paternal grandparents, Theo & Gail Kock of Rhinelander; maternal Aunts and Uncles, Emily (Burkart) & Caleb Brich, Claire Burkart & Garrett Davis, Sam Burkart; paternal Aunt and Uncle, Emily (Kock) & Brian Fellows; maternal cousins, Finley Brich, Esme Brich & Quin Davis; paternal cousins, Orin Fellows and Ella Weinberger.

A private memorial was held on Saturday May 5th at Resurrection Church in Green Bay, WI, with the assistance of Malcore Funeral Home. Visit www.malcorefuenralhome.com to share a condolence.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2019
