Orlaine Ruth "Cookie" Pichette
Waunakee - Orlaine Ruth "Cookie" Pichette, age 88, passed peacefully on September 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born on October 21, 1930, in Oconto Falls, WI, the daughter of Wilbur and Esther (Anderson) Paulson, and grew up in Gillett, WI. Cookie met her husband, Joseph "Joe" Pichette, in Green Bay, where both were employed at the Red Owl grocery store, Joe as a meat cutter and Cookie as a bookkeeper. They were married in Green Bay on May 3, 1952.
Cookie and Joe moved to Madison in 1958, where they raised their five children. Cookie was a homemaker and returned to work after her children were in school, employed first as a cashier, then Non-Food Department Manager at Eagle Foods. She later worked at Lake Windsor Country Club. Following their retirement in 1989, Cookie and Joe moved to Port Charlotte,FL. Cookie loved her beautiful home on a canal where she enjoyed fishing with Joe and exploring the wildlife of the South Gulf Coast from their boat. She worked at Lemon Bay Drug Store in Englewood, FL, where she was loved by co-workers and the many customers she served.
Following Joe's death in 2005, she returned to Wisconsin and settled in Waunakee to be near her children. She was an enthusiastic participant in all the activities at the Waunakee Senior Center where she made many wonderful friends. She was a faithful parishioner at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church. She enjoyed her volunteer work at Waunakee Manor helping with bingo.
Cookie was a loving mother and grandmother who spent many hours babysitting her grandchildren when they were young and then as they grew, eagerly attended their sporting events and musical performances. She was a ready companion to her son, Joe, riding along on his day trips for business. Cookie was an avid gardener who especially loved tending to her African violets, geraniums and mandevillas. Her greatest pleasure was to sit in the sunshine and enjoy the natural beauty around her. She was famous for her delicious apple pies and homemade fudge. She loved her Wisconsin sport teams - particularly the Brett Favre-era Packers - and eagerly followed their stats and standings. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and great fashion style including her signature naturally white hair.
Orlaine is survived by three daughters, Judith (Ted) Beilman, Patricia (Randy) Stalheim, and Mary Jo (Charlie) Oyer; son, Joseph (Sarah) Pichette; six grandchildren, Ryan, Rachel, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Nicholas and John; three great- grandchildren, Sara, Matthew and Beckett; a brother, Wilbur "Will" Paulson of Seattle, WA; and many special in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; son, John; two infant sons; and three brothers, Lynden "Lyn", Elwyn "Pete" and Roger Paulson.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee, WI 53597. Visitation will be held at the Church at 9:30 a.m. until the Memorial Mass. Memorials may be directed to St. John's church, Agrace HospiceCare or the Humane Society.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home, 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019