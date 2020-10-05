Orval F. GutzmanWrightstown - Orval F. Gutzman, 95, Wrightstown, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 3, 2020.He was born January 15, 1925 in Kunesh, WI to the late Fred and Emma Gutzman.He served his country during WWII in the Army and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. On November 20, 1954 he married Dianne Champeau. Orval worked for over 35 years at Proctor and Gamble Paper Mill. Orval was proud of several things: Family, serving his country, his years with Proctor and Gamble, and being a Packers, Bucks, and Brewers fan. He and Dianne really enjoyed watching their grandchildren through the years. His family brought him so much joy, and he was so proud of them.He is survived by his children; Greg (Lou Ann) Gutzman, Gwen (Bill) Herrmann, and Gail Peterson. His grandchildren; Aaron (Dawn) Gutzman, Tanya Schroth, Justin Herrmann, Rachelle (Ryan) Hathaway, Danae Herrmann, Joshua (Megan) Peterson, Lacey (Andy) Harcourt, and Shanna (Richard) Demo. Orval is further survived by 12 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, his brother Lloyd Gutzman, and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife Dianne, a son-in-law Dan Peterson, and his 8 siblings.Friends may call from 9:00AM until 10:45AM on Wednesday, October 7th at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1537 Day Street, Greenleaf, with service at 11:00AM with Pastor David Ruddat officiating. Burial will follow with full military honors in the church cemetery. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the family with arrangements.Special thanks to the staff at Wayside Parkview Estates for the wonderful, loving care given to our Dad. He loved each of you, and we are so grateful he got to spend his last years of life with you.The family also wants to thank his nephew Wally Morrow, for all the time he spent with Dad at the VFW in Oneida, and dad's nieces and their spouses, as well as lifelong friends John and Lynn Seiltz, for the many visits. You were such a blessing to dad, as well as his family.