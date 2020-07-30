Orville "Ozzie" Anderson
Green Bay - Orville "Ozzie" Anderson left his loving family on his father's birthday, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 after 88 years well lived in gentle kindness and humble generosity to all. He greeted his Savior with that beautiful smile that we all fell in love with.
During the last several years he taught us how to live with dignity while suffering the effects of dementia. Words describing Ozzie were special man, adorable, gentle soul, kind man to name a few.
Ozzie was born on June 3, 1932, as the fourth child of Andrew and Eva Anderson. He was proud of the fact that during his lifetime he lived within two miles of his birthplace, not counting his military service. He attended Tank Elementary School and spent many happy hours in the Tank Park neighborhood playing sports and swimming in the Fox River with his brothers. He graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1952 where he played football.
He served his country in the U.S. Army from February 27, 1953 until February 24, 1955 training in Germany during the Korean War. He was on a ship headed to Korea when the war ended. Ozzie was a boxer while serving in the Army.
He made a living as a plumber and steamfitter, a proud member of Local 400 Plumbers and Steamfitters Union.
On September 15, 1956 he was joined in marriage to Evelyn (Evie) Hoerres. They celebrated 50 years together, until her death on February 2, 2007. He was a faithful caregiver for ten years to assist Evie after her stroke.
Ozzie was a lifelong member of West Moravian Church, serving on the Board of Trustees. He was known as the "Keeper of the Boiler" at the church.
Ozzie was a natural athlete. His hobbies included dartball, horseshoe, bowling, fishing and hunting.
In his later years he enjoyed walking in the neighborhood to socialize, attending Bible studies, and attending the Mind Movers classes at Curative Connections.
He is survived by his children all residing in Green Bay: Linda (Tim) Mattson, Jeff Anderson, Renee (Steve) Jastrow and Dale (Mona) Anderson; grandchildren: Natalie Mattson, Becca (Danny) Pouliot, Paul (Lauren) Mattson, Dave Jastrow, Jake Anderson and significant other Jessica Urbancic; and great-grandson, Aiden Anderson. Ozzie is further survived by his sister, Dorothy Christianson, Waconia, MN; sisters-in-law, Beverly Anderson, Naperville, IL and Ethel (Jack) Erb, Suring, WI; and brother-in-law, Bob (Virginia) Hoerres, Memphis, TN.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn (Evie); two granddaughters Ingrid and Erika Mattson; his parents, Andrew and Eva Anderson; and two brothers Leo and Lloyd Anderson.
Outdoor visitation will be at West Side Moravian Church, 1707 S. Oneida St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, August 2. The Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. with Pastor Marian Boyle Rohloff officiating. Per the family's wishes, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be at the Moravian Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
In lieu of flowers memorials to Curative Connections or West Side Moravian Church are encouraged.
Ozzies family would like to thank Curative Connections, Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice for their care, love and support shown to him and his family during his long illness.