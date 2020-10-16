Orville E. Kubiak, MAJ (ret)



Orville, age 98, passed away peacefully on October 13. His humor and wit were with him until the end.



A lifelong resident of Pulaski, Orville was actively involved in the community including business owner, past member of the school board, community band, Pulaski Industries, Pulaski United Foundation, American Legion and Chamber of Commerce.



Beginning his military career in WWII as a flight instructor, he resumed his career in the Reserves and National Guard, retiring as a Major.



Orville was most proud of his family, passing on his values of common sense, humility and of course his sense of humor. While sitting on his deck, he enjoyed sipping brandy and being part of nature.



He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, his parents Ed and Kate, sister Arvilla Chlebowski, and brother Edward Jr.



He is survived by his 7 children; Ken (Peggy) Oshkosh, Tom (Laurie) Sumas, WA., Mike, Sacramento, CA., and Dave, Rick (Deb), Karen (Ron) Morris, Josh (Michele) of Pulaski, and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his brother Bob of Oshkosh/Del Ray Beach, FL



Private family services will be held at a later date.



Condolences can be sent to P.O. Box 214, Pulaski, WI 54162









