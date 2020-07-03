1/1
Orville H. Frisque
Orville H. Frisque

Green Bay - Orville H. Frisque, of Green Bay, passed away late Thursday evening, July 2nd at home with family. Orville was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather that will be missed greatly! He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with family. Orville was in the Merchant Marine early in life. He married the former Carol Westcott on June 2nd, 1951. He worked most of his career at Proctor & Gamble. Orville was a very devout Catholic and strong in his faith.

Survived by his loving wife, Carol; four children, Kathy (Tim) Desotelle, Ryan (Debra) Frisque, Cheryl (George) Yursis and Cindy (Paul) Schmidt; grandchildren, Heidi, Michael, David, Douglas, Nicole and Kelly; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Liza, Benjamin, Dylan, Joseph, Nicolas, Preston, Payton, Sawyer and Grady.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marie & Julian Frisque; his sisters, Ione Dufek and Audrey Capelle; granddaughter, Stephanie.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Requiem High Mass in the Traditional Latin Rite will be held on Thursday, 1:30 p.m. at St Patrick Oratory - Institute of Christ the King, 211 N. Maple Ave., with Rev. Canon Antoine Boucheron officiating. Burial will take place in the Allouez Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. THE FAMILY ASKS THAT INDIVIDUALS ATTENDING THE VISITATION AND FUNERAL WEAR A MASK AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
St Patrick Oratory - Institute of Christ the King
