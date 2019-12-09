|
|
Oscar "Butch" Lentz
Coleman - Oscar "Butch" Lentz age 72 of Coleman, passed away on December 7th, 2019. He was born to the late Oscar and Patricia Lentz on December 28, 1946. He attended Coleman School. Butch joined the Army and served for our country for 2 years. After the service he was a welder for Holtger Brother's and Patz Company for over 20 years. He enjoyed fishing and horseback riding. Butch loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by 2 children Evelyn (Pete) Lentz and Tammy (Tim) Exferd. 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. One brother Steve Lentz. He was preceded in death by Great Grandson Blake Woodworth. Two brothers Darrell, Curtis, and one sister Barbara Hohnholz. The family will greet relatives and friends at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home in Coleman on Friday December 20th from 11-1 PM. The service will be at 1 PM with Pastor Mark Kostreva officiating followed by military rites.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15, 2019