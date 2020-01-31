|
Otto H. Schultz
Manitowoc - Otto H. Schultz, age 101, of Manitowoc, formerly of Mishicot, died peacefully Thursday morning, January 30, 2020 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center in Manitowoc, with his family at his side.
Mr. Schultz was born July 22, 1918 in Watertown, Wisconsin, son of the late Otto J. and Mae Gertrude (Smith) Schultz. He was a graduate of St. Rose Elementary School, West Division High School and Milwaukee State Teachers College, all in Milwaukee. Dorothy Oehlert of Milwaukee whom he married in 1941 died March 10, 1987. On June 6, 1992, he married Kathleen Royston of Madison. Kathleen died October 8, 2012. A veteran of World War II, he served Mishicot Community Schools of Mishicot, Wisconsin as Administrator for 37 years before retiring in 1983. In 1979 the Mishicot Elementary School was named in his honor. Since retirement he was active at the State and National levels in the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) serving on the national Board for six years. Mr. Schultz also served on the National Board of the Intelligent Transportation Society of America. He was also active with the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association, serving a term as its president. He was twice elected by the Wisconsin Retirement System Annuitants as their representative on the Employee Trust Fund Board and Legislatures Retirement Research Committee. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, and son Otto James (Jim), and second wife, Kay.
He is survived by two sons, John (Patricia) of Manitowoc and Alan of Appleton (special friend, Mary Bosveld); a daughter-in-law, Karolyn of Manitowoc; nine grandchildren: Jean, Rod (Sue), Bryan (Patti), Greg, Jessica, Thomas (Lisa), and Tim (Michelle) and Jeffrey (Jessica) Schultz and Alisa (Mike) Close; ten great-grandchildren: Daphne Heyn, Nicholas Enters, Corey, Madeline, Micah, Joshua, Elle, Jax Schultz, Gabrielle and Natalie Nyen; as well as great-great grandchildren, Tanner and Teegen Heyn.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 423 S. Main St. Mishicot. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Jeff Briones, with burial to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mishicot. Military graveside rites will be accorded by members of the Kempen-Staudinger-Terens VFW Post #7753 of Mishicot.
Friends may call at the Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home in Mishicot from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Visitation will continue at the church Wednesday morning, from 9:00 until 10:45 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Mr. Schultz's name.
The Lambert-Eckert Funeral Home of Mishicot is assisting the Schultz family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020