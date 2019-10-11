|
|
Pamela A. Jaklin, age 60, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born on September 9, 1959 in Green Bay, the daughter of Rodney and Joyce (Rogers) Zeller. She was told at age 6 she wouldn't be able to walk when she was 16 the result of bad arthritis but she was still walking at 60. Pam worked for the Green Bay Area Public Schools starting in the literacy department and later transitioned into the accounting department. She loved her coworkers, family, and friends. Pam was united in marriage to Kurt Jaklin on November 12, 1994. Their marriage was blessed with one son. In her spare time Pam loved doing puzzles, knitting blankets and hats, often donating them. She loved watching scary movies especially when her son Robert would join.
Pam is survived by her husband, Kurt, one son, Robert, mother, Joyce Dartt, one sister, Dawn (Scott) Wagner, two brothers-in-law, Kevin (Lynn) Jaklin and Scott (Chris) Jaklin, and mother-in-law, Carolle Jaklin; further survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She preceded in death by her father, Rodney, stepfather, Kenneth Dartt, and father-in-law, Donald Jaklin.
Friends and family may visit at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave, Green Bay, on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 10:00 am until 12:00pm with funeral service at 12:00 pm. Private inurnment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial is being established. To leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
The Family would like to extend a thank you to the doctors and staff at St. Mary Hospital for all their wonderful care that was given to Pam. Your kindness will never be forgotten.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019