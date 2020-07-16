Pamela Ann FischerGreen Bay - Pamela Ann Fischer was born August 5, 1953 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Jerome and Dorothy Koeppe. On this day, the world got a good one. No matter who she came across, Pam cared for all. She would listen to thoughts, perspectives, dreams, and fears with empathy and compassion regardless of her own beliefs. Pam would sit with anyone to help them feel better about who they are, and how to understand this journey of life. From her many years in nursing, learning the physical nature of the human body, to her practice in healing and nurturing spiritual powers, Pam believed we are all connected in this grand universe. Her contribution was love. Pam loved to travel. She loved to stop, smell the flowers and look at nature with a child's eye of wonder in awe of its great magnificence. This magnificence was the root to inspire her many ventures, to respect, enjoy and protect it. Water. Air. Earth. She had a fire inside, but the gentlest of tone that could soften the hardest of heart. Be it through her love of music, nature, friends, family, food, the good times, games, books, fairy tales, magic, art and sharing, Pam could find your heart with her beautiful voice, smile and warmth. We will miss her dearly. She was cool. She was one in a million. Pam passed away at 3 AM, Thursday July 2, 2020 from breast cancer. As the birds chirped through a deep blue glow of an early morning near to the horizon, we held her hands and softly pet her long gray hair. Its OK mom, you're free. You can go into the sunshine now. We love you so very, very much.Pam is survived by her father Jerome Koeppe, two sons Patrick (Cindi) and Daniel (Suzanne,) brother Kristopher (Marina) Koeppe, sister Karen (Donald) LuMaye, grandchildren Izzy (Sky) Mitchell, Alex (Lee) Athey, Braxten, Mathew, niece Kristen, Eeyn and Eeschon, nephews Donny (Crystal) Ilea and Andy, and her best buddy and soulmate Jerry Keiler.A memorial will be posted at a later date. Instead of flowers, please send contributions to the Clean Water Action Council or Midwest Environmental Advocates.