Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Suamico United Methodist Church
3266 Lakeview Drive
Suamico, WI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Suamico United Methodist Church
3266 Lakeview Drive
Suamico, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Bramschreiber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Bramschreiber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pamela Bramschreiber Obituary
Pamela Bramschreiber

Sobieski - Pamela "Pam" Marion (Ristow) Bramschreiber was called into the arms of our loving Savior on Sunday, March 10th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Pam was born on September 27th, 1960 in Oconto, WI to Arlen & LaVerne Ristow. She graduated from Oconto High School in 1978. She married the love of her life, Dennis Bramschreiber, on October 20th, 1979.

Pam worked at UWGB for 30 years, retiring in 2014. Pam took much pride and joy in the work she did mentoring many students throughout the years. It was her hard work and determination that earned her the name "The Braminator".

Pam enjoyed traveling and loved camping with Dennis and their beloved dog, Lucy. She also loved to read, do jigsaw puzzles, and watch Judge Judy in her free time. Pam's favorite time of the year was always Christmas. She found so much joy in giving gifts to all of her family.

Pam is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 40 years, Dennis; Mother, LaVerne Ristow; Sisters, Cindy (Mark) Rost, Sandy (Dave) Wyngaard and Patti (Greg) Virtues; Mother-In-Law, Carolyn Bramschreiber; Sisters-In-Law, Debbie (Tom) Erdman and Diane (David) Longsine; 11 nieces and nephews and 9 great nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Suamico United Methodist Church, 3266 Lakeview Drive, Suamico, from 8:00 am - 11:00 am, with service to follow at 11:30 am. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Pam's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund has been established in Pam's honor.

The family would like to thank everyone who has kept Pam and Dennis in their thoughts and prayers. A special thanks to Pastor Jerry, staff at Bellin Hospital and the Hospice staff who took care of Pam over the last 4 ½ years.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lyndahl Funeral Home
Download Now