Sobieski - Pamela "Pam" Marion (Ristow) Bramschreiber was called into the arms of our loving Savior on Sunday, March 10th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Pam was born on September 27th, 1960 in Oconto, WI to Arlen & LaVerne Ristow. She graduated from Oconto High School in 1978. She married the love of her life, Dennis Bramschreiber, on October 20th, 1979.



Pam worked at UWGB for 30 years, retiring in 2014. Pam took much pride and joy in the work she did mentoring many students throughout the years. It was her hard work and determination that earned her the name "The Braminator".



Pam enjoyed traveling and loved camping with Dennis and their beloved dog, Lucy. She also loved to read, do jigsaw puzzles, and watch Judge Judy in her free time. Pam's favorite time of the year was always Christmas. She found so much joy in giving gifts to all of her family.



Pam is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 40 years, Dennis; Mother, LaVerne Ristow; Sisters, Cindy (Mark) Rost, Sandy (Dave) Wyngaard and Patti (Greg) Virtues; Mother-In-Law, Carolyn Bramschreiber; Sisters-In-Law, Debbie (Tom) Erdman and Diane (David) Longsine; 11 nieces and nephews and 9 great nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Suamico United Methodist Church, 3266 Lakeview Drive, Suamico, from 8:00 am - 11:00 am, with service to follow at 11:30 am. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Pam's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund has been established in Pam's honor.



The family would like to thank everyone who has kept Pam and Dennis in their thoughts and prayers. A special thanks to Pastor Jerry, staff at Bellin Hospital and the Hospice staff who took care of Pam over the last 4 ½ years.