Pamela J. Denis
De Pere - Pamela "Pam" J. Denis, 68, De Pere, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born June 16, 1951 in Churchville, PA, a daughter of the late Robert and Betty Jane (Nicholas) Neveling.
Pam attended Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA and then graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Master's Degree in Romance Languages. Her love for language grew from studying abroad in Spain and her time spent traveling and living in Brussels, Belgium. She worked at the City of De Pere Municipal Service Center until her retirement in 2018.
On August 13, 2005 at First Presbyterian, De Pere, Pam married Dave Denis and they had an amazing 14 years together. They loved to travel and spend time at the cottage.
Pam had many hobbies and was very active in her community. She enjoyed her dogs Ace & Teddy, gardening, cooking, reading, listening to music, traveling to see her kids who are all spread across the US, and she especially loved spending time at the beach and eating raw oysters. Her community involvement was with the Girls Scouts and being a Girl Scout Leader, being on the Service League of Brown County, Christian Women's Club, being elected to the Unified School District of De Pere School Board, and being involved with the P.E.O.
Pam leaves behind her husband Dave; her children: Becky Wilson, Beth (Jason) Van Thiel, Kat (Perry Heilbron) Wilson, and Scott Wilson; her three step-children; Mark (Courtney) Denis, Kevin (Emily) Denis, and Kirsten (Brent) Baumgartner; her four grandchildren: Parker Van Thiel, Bo Denis, Elle Denis, and Estes Baumgartner; and her brother Wayne Neveling. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Betty Jane; and her sister Shelley Nesbit.
Family and friends may visit on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will continue on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM
at First United Methodist Church, Howe St, Green Bay with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dave Kalas officiating. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family. A memorial fund will be established in Pam's name.
The family wishes to sincerely thank Aurora At Home Care and all of the friends and family who supported Pam with gifts, food and encouragement for over two years while she battled pancreatic cancer. A special thank you to her co-workers at City of De Pere Municipal Service Center for all of the food, laughter and love they provided.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, 2019