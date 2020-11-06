Pamela J. "Pam" Smith
Green Bay - Pamela J. "Pam" Smith, 64, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on March 3, 1956, in Green Bay to B. Harold and Elizabeth "Betty" (Tahlier) Habeck.
Pam was a 1974 graduate of Green Bay East High School. On April 18, 1981, she married Dennis Smith. Pam enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom as they raised their three sons. They loved time up north camping. She did everything and anything for her children. Pam was a wonderful, loving mother all around and loved watching children. She was a social butterfly who enjoyed striking up a conversation with anyone.
Pam was a very handy and crafty woman. She always made cakes at home for weddings or birthdays, and was very creative with her ceramics. Music was very important to Pam and she often could be heard singing along with her favorite songs. Pam loved holiday decorating, but Christmas was her favorite holiday. Red was her favorite color. She really enjoyed her cruises, especially to St. Martin, Jamaica and the Caribbean.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Dennis; her children, Aaron Smith, Tyler (Jo) Smith, Jared "Chip" (Courtney Kane) Smith, and her "fourth son" Steve Doers; grandchildren, Daryn, Teagen, Tenleigh, Braxtyn, Hayleigh, and Rylie; her siblings, Christine "Tina" (Jeff) Jenswold, Diane "DeeDee" (Tom) Napiwocki, Patricia "Patti" (Glen) Hurley; Paula Ihlenfeldt, David (Linda) Habeck, and Julie (Ty) Bouzek; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Danny Habeck; brother-in-law, Jon Ihlenfeldt; and two special dogs, Benji and Pooh.
Visitation will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida St. from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, followed by a Parish Wake Service at 7 p.m. Friends may also call at the church from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. With concerns for the coronavirus, all-in attendance are required to wear masks. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay WI 54303 to the attention of Pam Smith's family and they will be forwarded on.
Pam's family expresses their sincere gratitude to the entire Odd Fellows staff; and a special thank you to the caregivers who assisted over the various years.