Pamela M. Ruben
Pamela M. Ruben

Green Bay - Pamela M. Ruben, 58, passed away due to a tragic accident on October 7, 2020. She was born in Green Bay on May 5, 1962, to James and Patricia (VanEss) Ruben. Pam lived each second of every day like it was her last. Pam loved life and lived it to the fullest. Dancing, laughing, making other people laugh, sharing a smile, travelling, being in the sun, good food, pretty dresses, dressing up for Halloween and other holidays are all things Pam loved and will be remembered for. She would go days sleep because "there's time for that when I'm gone".

Pam worked part-time in the lounge at Austin Straubel Airport and for 26 years at Oneida Bingo & Casino as a black-jack dealer.

She leaves behind her fiancé of 22 years, Anthony Vania. Survivors include her beautiful, smart, loving daughter, Maaliyah Ruben; Anthony's son, Devin Vania; two sisters, Lisa Ruben and Tina (Travis) Baumann; a niece, Lauren (Isaac) Effa; a nephew, Jadin Ruben; dear cousin, Carolyn Derigner; life-long friends, Rhonda Crenshaw, Terri Schimmel, Kayla Hansen, Eric and Julie Hansen; her cats, Grady, Cheerio, Barrack, and Josh.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private services will be held. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. A Celebration of her Life will take place at a later date. Proko-Wall Funeral home is assisting the family. To send online condolences please visit www.prokowall.com.

Maaliyah extends a special thank you to the paramedics and all the doctors and nurses who provided care to Pam at Aurora Hospital ICU.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.
