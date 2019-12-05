Services
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wake
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Patricia A. "Pat" Basten

Patricia A. "Pat" Basten Obituary
Patricia "Pat" A. Basten

Green Bay - Patricia "Pat" A. Basten, 77, Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday evening, December 4, 2019.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Parish wake service 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2040 Hillside Ln., from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Rev. Mark Vander Steeg officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. A full obituary will appear in Saturday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
