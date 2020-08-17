1/1
Patricia A. "Pat" Bomber
Patricia A. "Pat" Bomber

Green Bay - Patricia A. Bomber, 85, passed away quietly in her home surrounded by her loved ones Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was ready to go to heaven to have all of her questions answered. God met her and showed her the reason for all the different paths her life took. Pat was born November 5, 1934, the thirteenth child out of fourteen. She was blessed to be put in the loving arms of her mother "Maime" Jane (Lynch) Coel, and her father, Fabian Azar Coel.

On August 1, 1953, she made one of the best decisions of her life-she married James Henry "Jim" Bomber at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Green Bay. He was her loving partner for sixty-seven years, and was always there for her in both the good times and the difficult times. Together, they raised five children and shared a lifetime of memories. Pat always said God blessed her with many gifts, but the greatest of these were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Pat worked for twenty-nine years at Prange Way in Green Bay. She was also an avid reader, sometimes reading a book a day. She loved to make baby quilts for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pat loved to crochet kitchen towels and make thousands of candy cane reindeer to give away. She welcomed so many people into her extended family and opened her heart to everyone. Pat treasured her family above all, and the best times of her life were spent having fun and making memories with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; her children, Jeffrey (Barb) Bomber, Peggy (Jim) Weihbrecht, Michael (Barb) Bomber, Steven (Becky) Bomber; her grandchildren, Kristin Bomber, James (April) Bomber, Michael (Jodi) Bomber, Chad (Katie) Weihbrecht, Katie Weihbrecht, Christopher (Leah) Bomber, Amie Bomber, Jenny Bomber (Casey Hickey), Jacob (Jade) Bomber, and Emily Bomber; her step-grandchildren, Jeff (Debbie) Burkouricz, Keith (Nicki) Burkouricz, and Debbie McLean; her great-grandchildren, Lydia, Chloe, and Brooke Bomber, Max, Sawyer, and Levi Weihbrecht, Harper Bomber, Madyson Hickey; her step-great-grandchildren, Jordan and Chase Burkouricz, Kahlin, Jensen, and Hailey Burkouricz, Brandi McLean; a daughter-in-law, Dori Bomber, a sister, Donna Morgan; sisters-in-law, Rosalie Coel, Nancy Coel, and Delores Bomber; and extended family, Bobbie, Makayla and Chad Brown.

She was preceded in death by a son, Paul Bomber; her parents; a brother and sister, Cyril and Mildred, both who died before she was born; her sisters, Nora (Les) (Art) Matthews, Alseena (George) Reeb, Magdelen (Carl) Deschane, Mary Jane (George) Murphy, Lucille (Herb) Lewis, Rose Marie (Rolland) Hansen; her brothers, Arthur (Florence), Harold (Pearl), Milton, and James Coel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Archie Morgan, Harold Ropson, Don (Betty) Verheyden, Don (Rosemary) Bomber, Bob Bomber; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Anna (Paul) Bomber.

Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Friends may also call at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 312 Victoria Street, on Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church with the Rev. Bill Hoffman officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of flowers, other expressions of sympathy would be appreciated.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
