Patricia "Pat" A. Francois
Green Bay - Patricia "Pat" A. Francois, 74, Green Bay, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 3, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born February 22, 1945 to Beatrice Kurtz. She and her brother Paulus were raised by grandma Ida Kurtz and uncle Leonard Kurtz for much of their youth.
Pat was a graduate of East High School in Green Bay in 1964. She married William "Bill" Francois on June 1, 1968 at St Paul Lutheran Church, Green Bay. He preceded her in death on December 21, 2016.
Pat worked at Kroll's West as a hostess and also for Fleet Farm East. Her time though was most truly spent with her granddaughter Anna and taking care of her family. She enjoyed shopping and keeping a tidy house.
Pat is survived by her daughter Michelle (Adam) Hansen and her granddaughter Anna Hansen. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill; mother Beatrice; and brother Paulus Timm.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory. A Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Matthew Baye. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.
With so much sincere gratitude, we truly appreciate the time, care, and love Heartland Hospice and Allouez Parkside Village gave to Pat and her family.
