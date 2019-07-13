Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Funk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. "Pat" Funk


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Patricia A. "Pat" Funk Obituary
Patricia A. Funk, age 83, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Rebekah Haven, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 29, 1936 in Green Bay the daughter of the late Milton and Myrtle (Frye) Ferrington. She was united in marriage to Raymond Funk on July 24, 1953, their marriage was blessed with seven children. Pat was a stay at home mother who enjoyed doing house projects like wallpapering and painting, in her spare time she enjoyed bowling and playing bingo.

Pat is survived by her seven children: Vicki (John) Wojciechowski of Sobieski, LouAnn (Len) Savage of Ashwaubenon, Alan (Kathy) Funk of Green Bay, Tammy (special friend Brian) Rahmlow of Howard, Jim (Tammi) Funk of Green Bay, John (Mindy) Funk of Indian Land, SC; and Curt (Brenda) Funk of Waterford, WI; 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one sister-in-law, Sissy Ferrington; further survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and seven brothers and sisters.

Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave. Private burial will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park, Green Bay. Online condolences may be sent to www.NewcomerGreenBay.com

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Rebekah Haven and Heartland Hospice for all their wonderful care, comfort, and support that was given to mom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now