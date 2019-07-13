Patricia A. Funk, age 83, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Rebekah Haven, surrounded by her family. She was born on March 29, 1936 in Green Bay the daughter of the late Milton and Myrtle (Frye) Ferrington. She was united in marriage to Raymond Funk on July 24, 1953, their marriage was blessed with seven children. Pat was a stay at home mother who enjoyed doing house projects like wallpapering and painting, in her spare time she enjoyed bowling and playing bingo.



Pat is survived by her seven children: Vicki (John) Wojciechowski of Sobieski, LouAnn (Len) Savage of Ashwaubenon, Alan (Kathy) Funk of Green Bay, Tammy (special friend Brian) Rahmlow of Howard, Jim (Tammi) Funk of Green Bay, John (Mindy) Funk of Indian Land, SC; and Curt (Brenda) Funk of Waterford, WI; 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one sister-in-law, Sissy Ferrington; further survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and seven brothers and sisters.



Friends and family may visit on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave. Private burial will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park, Green Bay. Online condolences may be sent to www.NewcomerGreenBay.com



The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Rebekah Haven and Heartland Hospice for all their wonderful care, comfort, and support that was given to mom. Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019