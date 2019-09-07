|
Patricia A. Jochum
Green Bay - Patricia A. Jochum, age 91, passed away peacefully at Bornemann's Senior Communities, in Green Bay.
Patricia was born on July 7, 1928, the daughter of Daniel and Cecelia (Thomas) Cowgill. She married Marvin P. Jochum on January 25, 1958 in Portage, WI. He preceded her in death in 1999. Patricia was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. While her children were young, she was a CCD and 4H leader, as well President of the Women's Club. Throughout her life Patricia also enjoyed reading, tending to her flowers, sewing, loved her dogs, traveling and cooking for her family.
Patricia spent many wonderful years as a homemaker living in Rio, WI with her husband, Marv, and two children. She was devoted to raising her children and making a beautiful home for her family. After Marv's passing, she then spent the later years of her life in the Green Bay Area to be closer to her daughter.
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Brenda Foelker of Green Bay; her 3 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Marvin Jochum, her brother Arden Cowgill and her son, David.
Patricia requested an intimate and private services at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Rio. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice and the staff at Bornemann's for their loving and compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019