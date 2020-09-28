Patricia Ann (Gilsoul) Lax, 79, of Green Bay, passed away on September 26, 2020. Patricia was born January 23, 1941, in Green Bay. She is the daughter of the late George and Bernice (Fraire) Gilsoul. She graduated from St. Peter and Paul; Class of 1955 and East High; Class of 1959.
She was married December 28, 1963, to Dallan M. Lax, Sr.
In her working years, Patricia was employed at Sure Way and ShopKo (16.5 yrs). She enjoyed plastic canvas art, feeding/watching hummingbirds, and cooking. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Patricia is survived by Dallan (her husband of 56 years), and six children; Michael Lax, Florida, Dallan (Mary) Lax, Denmark, Mark (Jill) Lax, Menasha, Benjamin (Hope) Lax, Freedom, Melissa (George) Tuell, Green Bay, and Matthew (Jessica) Lax, Green Bay. Grandchildren; Katie Lax, Christopher (Taylor) Lax, Daniel Auen, Shawn (Samantha) Lax, Amber Lax, Timothy Tuell, Alexandria Tuell and Sierra Drake, great-grandchildren; Wesley Lax and Hadley Lax.
She will be deeply missed by her brother Gary (Vicki) Gilsoul and in-laws James Vandenack, Teresa VanBeek, Norma (Patrick) Riley, Ronald (Pam) Lax, Donna Rychilk, Eugene (Elizabeth) Lax, Catherine Reed, and Mary (Bill) Simonar, God-Children Diane Piontek and Nicole Brandner, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Patricia in death are her parents, infant daughter Pamella, her son Robert and a daughter-in-law Geraldine (English) Lax, siblings; George Gilsoul Jr., Mary Jane Gilsoul, Joyce and Edward Cooney Sr., Raymond and Carol Zimmerman, Sharon and Gerald Walker, Donna Vandenack, in-laws; Bob VanBeek, Norbert and Barbara Lax, David Reed, Joe Rychlik, and Herbert C. Lax.
Friends may visit at Newcomers Funeral Home located at 340 S. Monroe Ave, Green Bay on Saturday October 3rd, 2020. Visitation from 2pm-4pm, with a service at 4pm. People are welcome to attend, please remember to bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. If you are unable to attend, we will be recording and available after the service on the Newcomers website page. https://www.newcomergreenbay.com/
.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Rebecca Haven, Odd Fellows Nursing Home and Hospice. The care and compassion you have shown our mom was greatly appreciated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Food for the Poor at https://www.foodforthepoor.org/
.