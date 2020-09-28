1/1
Patricia A. Lax
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann (Gilsoul) Lax, 79, of Green Bay, passed away on September 26, 2020. Patricia was born January 23, 1941, in Green Bay. She is the daughter of the late George and Bernice (Fraire) Gilsoul. She graduated from St. Peter and Paul; Class of 1955 and East High; Class of 1959.

She was married December 28, 1963, to Dallan M. Lax, Sr.

In her working years, Patricia was employed at Sure Way and ShopKo (16.5 yrs). She enjoyed plastic canvas art, feeding/watching hummingbirds, and cooking. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Patricia is survived by Dallan (her husband of 56 years), and six children; Michael Lax, Florida, Dallan (Mary) Lax, Denmark, Mark (Jill) Lax, Menasha, Benjamin (Hope) Lax, Freedom, Melissa (George) Tuell, Green Bay, and Matthew (Jessica) Lax, Green Bay. Grandchildren; Katie Lax, Christopher (Taylor) Lax, Daniel Auen, Shawn (Samantha) Lax, Amber Lax, Timothy Tuell, Alexandria Tuell and Sierra Drake, great-grandchildren; Wesley Lax and Hadley Lax.

She will be deeply missed by her brother Gary (Vicki) Gilsoul and in-laws James Vandenack, Teresa VanBeek, Norma (Patrick) Riley, Ronald (Pam) Lax, Donna Rychilk, Eugene (Elizabeth) Lax, Catherine Reed, and Mary (Bill) Simonar, God-Children Diane Piontek and Nicole Brandner, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Patricia in death are her parents, infant daughter Pamella, her son Robert and a daughter-in-law Geraldine (English) Lax, siblings; George Gilsoul Jr., Mary Jane Gilsoul, Joyce and Edward Cooney Sr., Raymond and Carol Zimmerman, Sharon and Gerald Walker, Donna Vandenack, in-laws; Bob VanBeek, Norbert and Barbara Lax, David Reed, Joe Rychlik, and Herbert C. Lax.

Friends may visit at Newcomers Funeral Home located at 340 S. Monroe Ave, Green Bay on Saturday October 3rd, 2020. Visitation from 2pm-4pm, with a service at 4pm. People are welcome to attend, please remember to bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. If you are unable to attend, we will be recording and available after the service on the Newcomers website page. https://www.newcomergreenbay.com/.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Rebecca Haven, Odd Fellows Nursing Home and Hospice. The care and compassion you have shown our mom was greatly appreciated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Food for the Poor at https://www.foodforthepoor.org/.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
04:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved