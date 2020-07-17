Patricia A. McKeeGreen Bay - Patricia A. McKee, 69, Green Bay, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in the Nursing Home at Bayshore Village. Patricia was born on October 3, 1950 in Green Bay, the daughter of the now late Harold and Margeurite (Truckey) Vanderlin. She was employed at the Brown County Veterans Arena along with her mom for several years. Later she worked at Bellin Memorial Hospital and St. Vincent Hospital as a Surgical Cleaning Instrument Technician for many years until her health no longer allowed her to work. Patricia loved life and knew how to laugh and always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a go getter and never liked to sit still as she was always on the move. Patricia was an avid Packer fan and enjoyed watching the games. She was a loving mom, grandma, sister and a friend to many and will be lovingly remembered and sorrowfully missed.Patricia is survived by her children: John McKee, Joe and Sarah McKee, one grandson: Gage McKee, her siblings: Randall Vanderlin, Kathleen Mohr, Jean Ward, David Vanderlin, Amy Vanderlin, Mark Vanderlin and Mary Vogel. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division Street. A Funeral Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. DUE TO THE COVID-19 CONCERNS, THE FAMILY OF PAT RESPECTFULLY ASKS ALL ATTENDING THE VISITATIONS PLEASE BRING AND WEAR A MASK BEFORE ENTERING THE BUILDING AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING AT ALL TIMES.In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her name. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staffs of Bayshore Village Nursing home for all of their care and concern shown to Patricia and her family~ your kindness will never be forgotten. Also, a warm note of appreciation to the staffs of Unity Hospice for all of your assistance and loving compassion.