Patricia A. Pierquet
Green Bay - Patricia A. (Spice) Pierquet, 82, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 3, 2020, reuniting with those loved ones who have gone before her. She was born March 5, 1938, to Elton and Jeanette (Jansen) Spice. Patricia graduated from St. Joseph Academy. On June 28, 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Gerald "Jerry" Piequet.
Pat had a fondness for the beach. She vacationed there with her family and loved the warm sand between her toes. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her great joy. She will be remembered for her kind, compassionate and generous heart.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Nick and Chris Pierquet; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Peter Koel; daughter, Holly Wilde and Ken Schulze; four grandchildren, Carley (Alex) Thomas, Mar'que (Weston) Anderson, Katelyn (Aaron) Werchek, Cullen Wilde; three great-grandchildren, Petra Thomas, Kennedy and Colton Werchek; two brothers, Jack (Joyce) Spice, Dan (Carol) Spice; one sister, Jeanne (Wally) Jennings; a sister-in-law, Judy Spice; nieces and nephews and the Pierquet families.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry on January 3, 2010; a daughter, Lori Pierquet; her parents and a brother, Bill Spice.
There will be a memorial gathering from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com
.