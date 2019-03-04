|
Patricia A. Remy
Town of Nasewaupee - Patricia A. Remy, 80, of Nasewaupee, passed away suddenly Thursday, February 28, 2019 after a valiant three-year battle with Multiple Myeloma.
She was born on June 16, 1938, the daughter of the late Thomas and Joyce (Otis) Pinney. Pat graduated as salutatorian from Sturgeon Bay High School in 1956. She then attended the University of Wisconsin at Madison and graduated with honors, earning a B.S. in Nursing. On December 19, 1959, she married Eugene V. Remy at the Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church. Together she and Gene owned and operated Remy's Homes, Inc., Thunderhill Estates, LLC, and Gitche Gumee Resort, LLC. They were continuing the hundred-year Remy family business tradition in Sturgeon Bay, which dates back to 1919 with a grocery store in Sawyer opened by Gene's grandfather, Jules.
Pat was a staunch member of Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church, singing in the church choir, teaching Sunday school, and serving on both the Board of Elders and the Endowment Committee. Pat was the founding mother and leader of the Sturgeon Bay La Leche League. She was a member of the Wisconsin Regional Writers with two honorable mentions of her writing, and poetry published in various magazines.
Pat was not only a writer, but an avid reader of fiction, journals, and non-fiction. She was passionate about, and became an expert on wild flowers: learning, studying, and nurturing native species on her properties. She was a self-described amateur naturalist, amateur conservationist, and a board member of the Door County Wild Ones. Her passion for gardening, horticulture, and native plants will be passed to future generations in her many gardens and landscapes. Her loves were Lake Michigan, wildflowers, birds, botany, books, travel, and theatre.
As a generous supporter of creative and performing arts, she often frequented venues in and around Door County such as: Peninsula Players, American Folklore Theatre, Birch Creek Music Performance Center, and Third Avenue Playhouse. Pat was a very kind and loving person whose sense of humor, paronomasia, wit, charm, and infectious smile were matched equally by her intellect. She will be missed by the community whose hearts she has touched.
She loved restoring old homes and properties, specifically her N. Lake Michigan Drive cottage which she described as her "23rd Psalm." Pat was a joyous, serious professional, both as a nurse and as a business manager, with a sense of humor that did no harm.
Gene and Pat have three children and their families: Jeannine Remy of Trinidad and Tobago in the Caribbean, Judith (Joseph) Hilgers of Middleton, Joseph (Randy Armijo) Remy of Silver Spring, MD. They also have five grandchildren: Drew (Abbie) Hilgers, Sean (Maggi Crawmer) Hilgers, Brenna Hilgers, Seth Remy, and Shea Remy. Other family members include sister-in-law, Julie Pinney, and her family; niece, Janelle Peotter (Eric Perlman); and nephew, Ben (Cheryl) Peotter; and brother, Thomas (Myra) Pinney, Jr., and their family.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George Pinney; and sister, Joyce "Pooky" Peotter.
Her life will be honored with a funeral service held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday March 8, 2019 at Sturgeon Bay Moravian Church with Rev. Reeder Herrick and Rev. Dr. Matthew R. Knapp, Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Bayside Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:50 a.m.
Memorials may be given in Pat's memory to Peninsula Players and to the Boys & Girls Club of Door County.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Pat may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 9, 2019