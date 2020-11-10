Patricia A. Van Hemelryk
Green Bay - Patricia A. Van Hemelryk, 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born April 11, 1944 in Green Bay, the daughter of James and Mildred (Donner) McAllister. On August 17, 1963, she married the love of her life, Roger Van Hemelryk and together they enjoyed 57 years of love and happiness.
Pat, a strong willed woman that approached life with unwavering determination and a true understanding for spreading compassion and love. A dedicated mother of two, she found no greater joy than nurturing her children and creating a family rooted in wholesome morals.
Pat, along with Roger, carried these same family values when it came time to establish their own business, Maplewood Meats, in 1983. Pat understood the importance of workplace culture and emphasized the importance of creating an environment where everyone felt they were part of a family.
She had a relentless spirit for addressing life's challenges that confronted her personal life, family, business or community. Pat illustrated a conviction to follow one's heart, remain steadfast in your beliefs, and most importantly don't ever give up on your dreams.
Pat's passion for adventure and Roger's love for driving their motorhome brought them to many new places. No matter the destination they cherished the people that made the journey with them. Whether it was friends, family or just the two of them they embodied the idea of quality time spent with those you love.
Pat found great happiness in being able to nurture her grandchildren every day as she made sure her and Roger remained close by their entire lives. She devoted herself to teaching them the importance of education, people skills, but most importantly family values. She was a modest woman that found great pride in helping her grandchildren grow. May Pat know that her grandchildren are eternally grateful for her dedication to their development and genuine love she gave them over the years.
Pat's battle with Alzheimer's disease and for all families battling the disease it challenges the strength of your family on a daily basis. Nothing was more heartbreaking than her losing the ability to verbally communicate with her family. True to form, Pat continued to provide little moments when your eyes would meet hers and you knew her love for each day overshadowed her battle with the disease.
To Pat's family, friends, and caregivers may you find everlasting comfort in knowing she couldn't have asked for better care, compassion and love from all of you. Daily life can become hectic and overwhelming, but the perseverance you have shown to care for our mother and in the simplest terms a fellow human being is truly remarkable.
Pat's wonderful marriage with Roger was a marriage that inspires us all to emulate. Their devotion to each other for 57 years filled with accomplishments and challenges is a true testament to the pure love they showed for one another. Pat held dear to her heart that she could count on less than one hand how many days they spent apart from each other throughout their marriage. That continued even through her battle with Alzheimer's as Roger joined her at Woodside community home. Pat knew the sorrow this disease would bring Roger, but "in sickness and in health" they continued to grow their love for one another even in the later years of their lives. May Pat find Roger welcoming her with open arms as they continue their journey of eternal love.
Patricia is survived by son, Dave (Vicki) Van Hemelryk; daughter, Lisa (Bob) Schulze; seven grandchildren: Brad Van Hemelryk and his fiancé, Lindsay; Sara (Brian) Fliess; Cari Van Hemelryk and her fiancé, Aaron; Megan Adams; Matthew Adams; Kasey (Bryan) Neumann; Kevin (Kaitlyn) Schulze; five great-grandchildren, Mason Fliess, Peyton and Kinsley Schulze, Oliver and Molly Neumann; four brothers, Lloyd (Anna) McAllister, David (Lois) McAllister, Mike (Dorothy) McAllister, and Robert (Kathy) McAllister; a sister-in-law, Bonnie McAllister; two brothers-in-law, Clyde (Marian) Van Hemelryk and Carl Van Hemelryk; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; her parents; and brother, Richard McAllister.
A private family service will be held. Entombment take place at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Patricia Van Hemelryk's family and they will be forwarded on.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Alzheimer's Association
. https://www.alz.org/
.
The family wishes to thank Pat's caregivers especially the staff at Woodside Lutheran Home for the wonderful and compassionate care she received. To the friends Patricia gained over her years at Woodside Lutheran home, please know these relationships meant the world to Pat and the family is eternally grateful.