Patricia (McClure) Anderson
Ft. Myers, FL -
Patricia (McClure) Anderson died Wednesday, April 3th, 2019 at Hope Hospice in North Ft. Myers, Florida. She was born in 1937 in Green Bay, WI. The ninth child in a family of fifteen.
Patricia married Virlin DeBaker and had four children. After a divorce, she moved to Washington State where she met and married Warren Anderson.
"Pat" loved socializing, enjoyed movies and plays with friends, was an incessant "Shutter bug" and an avid Packer fan. Her children and grandchildren were the most important part of her life.
She is survived by her first husband, Virlin, her children: Chris (Sandy) DeBaker, Tracy Flannigan, Terry (Clyde) Thuringer, Diane (Patrick) Owens, eleven grandchildren and ten of her siblings.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Wednesday, May 29th in the Mausoleum chapel at Fort Howard Cemetery, followed by the burial in the Fort Howard Cemetery. She will be cremated and laid to rest alongside her parents.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2019