Patricia (Matheys) AnkeneyAllouez - Pat was welcomed home to our Lord on April 14, 2020, after her nearly year long battle with a brain tumor.Family and friends may visit Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Dr., Green Bay, on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Face masks will be required and social distancing measures will be implemented at church. Malcore Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com