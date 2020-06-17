Patricia (Matheys) Ankeney
Patricia (Matheys) Ankeney

Allouez - Pat was welcomed home to our Lord on April 14, 2020, after her nearly year long battle with a brain tumor.

Family and friends may visit Resurrection Catholic Church, 333 Hilltop Dr., Green Bay, on Monday, June 29, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Face masks will be required and social distancing measures will be implemented at church. Malcore Funeral Home is assisting the family and online condolences may be expressed at www.malcorefuneralhome.com.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
JUN
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
