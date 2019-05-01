|
Patricia Ann Bero
Green Bay - Patricia Ann Bero, 88, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born on June 11, 1930, in Green Bay to the late Irvin George and Genevieve Regina (Williamsen) Scheffen.
Patricia attended St. Joseph Grade School, Franklin Middle School, and graduated Green Bay West High School, Class of 1948. In 1953, she married Cletus Bero at Annunciation Catholic Church. She worked at Kellogg Bank and then enjoyed being a homemaker.
Patricia was a member of Nativity of our Lord Parish and also the Moose Lodge Chapter 451 since 1984. She enjoyed singing at church, square dancing, playing bingo, fishing, sewing, knitting hats for babies at Aurora Hospital, playing games on her PC and iPad; but above all, spending time with family.
Patricia is survived by her children, Theresa "Terry" (Paul) Christman, Barbara (Al) Lankford, Diane (Bill) Schauf, Nancy (Dave) Baeten, Ron (Sue) Bero, Mary Jo (Tim) Schoeder, Eric (special friend, LeAnn Lentz) Bero; 11 grandchildren, Nicole, Jesse, Lindsey, Justin, Christopher, Aaron, Misty, Shane, Matthew, Joshua, Nicholas; 18 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Rita Scheffen; Cletus' siblings, Jerry, Gary, Bill, and Jim Bero, and Shirley Drace; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cletus; son, Dan Bero; grandson, Jeremiah; brothers, Fred and John Scheffen; brothers-in-law, Ken, Wayne, Chuck and Vernon Bero; and sisters-in-law, Anita Gore and Donna VanEgren.
Visitation will be held at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 2270 S. Oneida St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mike Ingold officiating. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2019