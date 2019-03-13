Patricia Ann Lewis Zimmerman



Green Bay - Patricia Ann Lewis Zimmerman passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the age 82 in a local Green Bay nursing home. Pat was born March 13,1936 in Green Bay to Lawrence and Zelda (Verheyden) Lewis. As a child Pat moved around a lot. She went to schools in Oconto, Oconto Falls, Duck Creek, Morgan and graduated from Oconto Falls high School in 1954. In 1955 she moved to Green Bay and married Wayne Zimmerman July 28,1956. Together they had 4 children, two of which preceded her in death. Pat and Wayne shared 62 years of amazing adventures.



Pat worked for the Green Bay school system at the "Old" Norwood elementary school. Then she worked for the Brown County Library and was known to many as the "Mending Doctor". Pat should always be remembered for her dill pickles, her never empty cookie jar and the many crafts she shared with family and friends.



Pat and Wayne retired in 1997 and were never home after that. They traveled to Civil War battlefields, Presidential museums and libraries, to Minnesota and Michigan to visit children and grandchildren and to all the casinos in between. The highlight of their travels was their tour of Alaska to celebrate their 50th anniversary. Even after her stroke in 2005, they still were on the go! By car, bus, plane, train and ship and in the end by wheelchair. Here, there and everywhere.



She is survived by her husband, Wayne; son, Bruce (Brenda) Zimmerman and their children, Chris, Grant (Annie), Garrett (Laurie), Eric (Leslie), Stephen (Samantha) and Laura (Tyler); daughter, Carol (Keith) Oelke and their children Nicholas and Amanda; Fred's children, Zachary and Melissa and their mother Lisa; great-grandchildren, Grace, Wyatt, Christian, Connor and Tomi; sister, Gloria Murphy. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who always included Pat and Wayne in their family celebrations.



She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, W.C. Van; brother, Roger; sons, Daniel (1957) and Fred (2002); Sister-in-law, Colleen Swenby; bothers-in-law, Darwin Zimmerman, Howard Murphy and Paul Swenby.



Pat was blessed with long time traveling companions; Cy & Jackie Krajewski of Green Bay, Sandy & Harold DeMoulin of Green Bay, and Chuck Erler and his late wife Pat of Hemet, CA. The family would like to thank all those who took care of Pat after her stroke, those who invited them over for a meal or sent food to the house. Thank you to these very special people in Pat's life; nieces, Jackie and Lynn (Joe); friend and caregiver, Mae; friends, Jeanine and Ken & Zona. Pat enjoyed life because of all her wonderful friends and family.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, from 2:00 pm until the funeral service at 4:00 pm, with Rev. Paul Pett officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.