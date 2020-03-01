|
|
Patricia Ann Murphy
On February 29th, 2020 we lost our loving wife, mother and grandmother, Patricia "Pat" Murphy. Cancer led her to pass over the bridge of troubled waters and into the land of eternal milk and honey. Today is a celebration of her wonderful life. Pat was blessed with a loving family and numerous faithful friends. Pat was born and raised in Beloit Wisconsin. She married her high school (Beloit Catholic High 63-64) sweetheart, Tom Murphy. Starting in 1967 Pat would support her new family by teaching second grade at Immaculate Conception in Milwaukee while Tom was attending Marquette Dental school. Pat loved her job and her students and was the kind of amazing teacher that would have won the Golden Apple award every year if they would have had that back then. In 1971, Pat and Tom and their new baby Chris (1970) moved to Fort Devens in Massachusetts so Tom could protect our soldiers against tooth decay during the era of the Vietnam War.
In 1973 Pat and family moved to Green Bay and this is where Pat would end up spending most of her adult life. It was there that she would do what she loved most, raising her children. She had two more kids, Meghan (1973) and Ryan (1978) and their version of the Griswald Family was complete. The love of a mother for her children has no end. Pat was one of those really cool and fun Moms and so the Murphy house was always filled with fun and laughter as that is where all the neighborhood kids would hangout. Pat could tell jokes and stories with the best of them and when one of her kids or one of their friends needed to talk about something that troubled them, she would listen with concern and offer her thoughts, wisdom and most importantly sincere comfort. Pat was always up for fun and adventure. Although she was not much of a skier, she would always go along on ski trips and by the end of the day everyone in the Chalet would know her by name. Time has a way of flying by and before she knew it, she was the proud doting grandmother of six grandkids who loved her and affectionately called her Nan.
Pat worked for the Pulaski School system for many years as a teaching aide to special needs students. To Pat it wasn't a job it was a passion! She respected all of her students and they loved and respected her in return.
Pat and Tom retired around 6 years ago and split their time living between Eagle River in the summers and Naples Florida the rest of the year. She loved those warm sunny winter days down south while reading about the cold, snowy, slippery weather back in the Midwest. Naturally they had many cold weather friends visiting during that time and Pat always loved hosting them. Pat may have passed on to the next life but the many great memories and wonderful friends will last forever!
Pat was predeceased by her parents, Dr. D.T. and Agnes "Sally" Ryan; her father and mother in-law, Louis and Arlene Murphy; and sister-in-law, Diane Ryan.
Pat is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Dr. Thomas Murphy DDS; her three children which were her pride and joy, Chris (Paula) Murphy, Meghan (Dewey) Laskowski, and Ryan (Jill) Murphy all of Green Bay, WI; A proud, doting grandmother to six wonderful grandchildren, Parker and Finn Murphy, Jake and Alex Laskowski, and Bryn and Cooper Murphy; sister, Shirley Ryan and brother, John "Jack" (Terri Ann) Ryan both of Beloit; brothers and sisters in law, Janice (John) Fahey of Madison, WI., Jerry (Roberta) Murphy of Beloit, WI., John (Annelle) Murphy, Mary Beth (Bob) Mack all of Orfordville, WI., Jane (Will) Witten of Waynesville, Ohio; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A very special thank you to her sister-in-law, Janice Fahey for all her loving help these past few months. Without her help Pat would not have been able to enjoy her last days living in the comfort and familiarity of her own home.
A Funeral Service for Pat will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in the Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of remembrance will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday in the funeral home. A Celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date yet to be determined in Green Bay, WI.
In order for Pat's legacy to live on a memorial in her name would be greatly appreciated: given to Avow Frances Georgeson Hospice House, 1095 Wippoorwill Lane, Naples, Florida 34105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020